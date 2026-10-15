Video: Zelenskyy Outlines Three Conditions for Ending the Active Phase of the War

Ukraine could move toward a diplomatic resolution of the war provided there are reliable security guarantees, the preservation of a strong army, and international pressure on Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement while outlining the key conditions for ending hostilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with British host Piers Morgan.

Zelenskyy explained that ending the active phase of the war must not give Russia the opportunity to prepare for a new attack. According to him, Ukraine needs security conditions that will protect the country not only from an immediate threat but also in the years to come.

The president cited Ukraine’s accession to NATO as one of the key factors. He emphasized that membership in the Alliance is significant not only as a political decision but also as a guarantee that, in the event of new aggression, Ukraine will not be left alone to face Russia.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the prospect of NATO membership alone is not enough. Ukraine must maintain its own defense capabilities and not agree to a reduction in its armed forces that could jeopardize its security.

“The Ukrainian army must be the largest professional army in Europe,” the president stated, explaining why he considers a strong military to be one of the cornerstones of future security.

Among the key conditions, Zelenskyy cited specific commitments from partners, particularly the United States, as well as the participation of European countries in ensuring security. He supported the idea of having representatives from partner nations present in Ukraine after hostilities cease.

<br />

According to him, such a presence could deter Russia from launching another offensive. Zelenskyy also drew attention to security in the Black Sea and the possibility of involving partners in monitoring compliance with agreements, particularly to maintain the operation of maritime routes.

The president explained that Moscow objects to the presence of foreign military personnel in Ukraine, but the very fact of such opposition raises questions about the Kremlin’s true intentions. If Russia truly has no plans for a new attack, the presence of partners should reduce the risk of renewed hostilities.

Zelenskyy cited maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia as another condition. In his view, easing restrictions could increase the risk of a new invasion, as Russia would have more opportunities to replenish its military resources.

During the interview, Morgan raised the issue of the territories occupied by Russia and possible compromises to end the war. Zelenskyy acknowledged that this is one of the most difficult issues in the negotiations. In his view, it can only be resolved with the direct participation of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

The president emphasized that Ukraine does not trust the Kremlin, and therefore any agreements must include real guarantees of implementation. He also rejected an approach under which Ukraine would have to cede territories without receiving, in return, effective mechanisms to protect against new aggression.

Zelenskyy explained that what matters to Ukraine is not only the political wording of the agreement but also the concrete consequences of its implementation. A ceasefire or a freeze on the conflict will not yield lasting results if Russia uses the lull to prepare for the next offensive.

Source: Piers Morgan

As a reminder, Zelenskyy responded to questions about whether he plans to resign amid calls from Trump.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Earlier, Zelenskyy concluded an hour-long meeting with Bernam in London.

Read us on