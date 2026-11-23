On November 23, the President of Ukraine stated that near the port of Benghazi, Ukrainian maritime drones sank the Russian corvette *Mercury*, which had a Ka-27 helicopter on board, and struck the dry cargo ship *MV ANGARA*, which was transporting Russian weapons.

“It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our soldiers deployed seven Ukrainian-made maritime drones. Despite all the enemy’s attempts to counteract them, the Russian corvette *Merkury* was sunk; it is one of their newest ships, having been commissioned during the full-scale war in 2023. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette,” the president said.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/tg-13.mp4

According to the SBU, the “Mercury,” with hull number 734, belonged to the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet. The corvette regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including the dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which became the second target of the operation.

The SBU reported that Russia used the sanctioned dry cargo ship to transport military equipment, specifically as part of the so-called “Syrian” and “Libyan Express” operations.

“Both vessels were legitimate military targets for Ukraine, as they were directly supporting the Russian Federation’s military capabilities.”

Sources: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SBU

As a reminder, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones.

Video: Ukrainian drones struck and sank the Russian corvette Mercury in the port of Benghazi.

On November 22 in Libya, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply ship ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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