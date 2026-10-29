Video: Zelenskyy Shows the Devastating Consequences of the Russian Strike on the Train Station in Dnipro

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released footage from the site of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the attack by a rocket-powered drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia’s rocket drone strike on the train station in Dnipro, which killed 13 people, and shared the first footage from the scene of the enemy attack.

“A horrific Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. The Russians attacked the platform with a drone, where a regular commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, as of now, 13 people are known to have been killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Ten more people were injured,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, emergency services are on the scene.

“How many such terrorist attacks has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the energy sector—instead of moving toward de-escalation? That is precisely why Ukraine has always said that fair and decisive action by the U.S. and Europe is needed in response to Russia’s escalation: sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be relaxed as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions from the EU, the U.S., and the G7. Thank you to everyone who is ready to help in this way,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/1-14.mp4

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked a train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following the Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Read us on