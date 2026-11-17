President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 17 that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was carried out during the seventh phase of the operation, which had been in preparation for several weeks. For the final attack, the Ukrainian military used various types of drones and missiles.

“Today, everyone can see the consequences for the main military crossing from Russian territory into our Ukrainian Crimea,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this is the result of the seventh phase of the operation. It was developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and its implementation took several weeks.

The president called the operation unprecedented and thanked the Security Service, all participating units of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the General Staff. He also expressed special gratitude to the intelligence services and every weapons manufacturer.

“Our soldiers systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on their way to the final objective,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the following were used in this operation: Dovbush, “Vendetta,” Da Vinci, “Sichen,” MICH 2000, “Ruta,” “Palyanytsia,” An-197, FP-1, FP-5 “Flamingo,” and R-360 “Neptune.”

At a key stage, according to the president, the “Palyanytsia” drones performed exceptionally well. They struck the road section of the bridge. The railway section was struck by “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 drones.

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Our soldiers also carried out a precision strike using “Flamingo” drones. Zelenskyy noted that communications worked flawlessly right up until the very last seconds.

“We have repeatedly offered Russia de-escalation measures, but all our proposals have been met with only loud refusals,” the president emphasized.

He said that Russia strikes Ukrainian infrastructure daily, particularly bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region.

“We are rebuilding our infrastructure. But we also remind Russia that the war will always return to where it began,” Zelenskyy added.

“Ukraine’s defense capabilities are and will remain strong, and we will never leave acts of terror against our cities and people unanswered,” he concluded.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, whose call sign is Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is, according to the author of the post, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a vehicle arch of the bridge may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

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