Russian forces attacked a warehouse at a confectionery factory in Dnipro; a man was wounded

On Monday, November 16, Russian troops launched yet another attack on Dnipro, striking a warehouse at a confectionery factory and causing a fire, which resulted in a 40-year-old man being injured.

“A 40-year-old man was injured in yet another enemy strike on Dnipro. He was hospitalized in moderate condition,” Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on his Telegram channel, adding that trucks were also damaged as a result of the strike.

Source: Telegram channel of Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were injured and are receiving medical care.

On the morning of November 16, Russian troops struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, more than 52,200 households lost power, and the company’s production site was also damaged.

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