Svitlana Podolska, 64, was evacuated from a village near the front lines in the Zaporizhzhia region. She spent five months with the military before she was able to reach safe territory.

Svitlana Mykolayivna decided to leave her home village after a Russian drone killed the last man living there. The tragedy occurred on Good Friday (April 10): the man had gone out to look for cigarettes when an enemy drone struck him.

The 64-year-old woman remained the sole resident of Malaya Tokmachka. Russian troops attacked her farm seven times with drones.

Despite the danger, Svitlana refused to leave her home until the very end. She tended her garden, fed her pig, goats, and chickens, and hoped the war would end soon.

“I guarded the house until the very end. I had my garden. I fed the pig, the goats, and the chickens. I thought, ‘What if the war ends tomorrow? Why should I abandon all this now?’” the woman said.

However, after her house was completely destroyed, Svitlana Mykolayivna turned to the Ukrainian military with a request to help her leave.

The evacuation took five months. Due to weather conditions, a large number of Russian drones, and mined roads, military transport could not reach the woman’s location.

It wasn’t until late September, when morning fogs began to roll in over the Tavria steppes, that Svitlana Mykolaivna, along with soldiers from the 118th Mechanized Brigade and two dogs, set out on foot toward safe territory.

The soldiers—Viking, Stef, Sichen, and Viktor—traveled the dangerous route with the woman for nearly a month. To avoid being spotted by Russian drones, they moved in short bursts and mostly at dusk. They crossed the river three times during their trek.

“I was so afraid back then that Viktor would drown. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, and I was ‘dead weight’ on top of that. When I got tangled up in the ‘maze,’ he saved me. I was really worried about not becoming a burden to them, about not letting them down. I still don’t know how I survived it and made it through,” recalls Svitlana.

According to her, during their time together, she and the soldiers became like family to one another.

The group reached a safe zone on October 21. Svitlana Mykolayivna is now with her daughter. Soldiers from the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 118th Mechanized Brigade helped her find a place to live.

The story of the woman’s evacuation was recounted by servicemen of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Ukraine is preparing new humanitarian missions to evacuate citizens with the support of Melania Trump—Lubinec.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and the surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

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