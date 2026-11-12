Vitkoff plans to persuade Zelenskyy to end the war following talks with Putin

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that, following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, he plans to discuss the results with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, he will travel to Ireland with Jared Kushner, where a meeting with the Ukrainian leader is scheduled.

The U.S. representatives are to brief Zelenskyy on the results of the talks in Moscow and try to convince him to choose one of the proposed paths to ending the war.

Witkoff also expressed hope that, following the visit to Moscow, it will be possible to officially announce preparations for the next meeting as part of the trilateral talks.

Source: Steve Witkoff

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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