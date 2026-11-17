Residents of the Patrokl neighborhood in Vladivostok, Russia, have appealed to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, asking her to help complete the construction of a school that local authorities have been unable to put into operation for four years. Prior to this, the residents had attempted to resolve the issue through a collective appeal to Vladimir Putin, but it yielded no results.

In their letter, the residents expressed admiration for the U.S. First Lady’s humanitarian initiatives and complained about systematic failures in construction contracts, noting that, for unclear reasons, the Russian government “has been unable to effectively organize” this process.

“Meanwhile, we see how modern and comfortable schools are, even in small towns across the United States. Vladivostok is a sister city of San Diego. Perhaps you could organize an exchange of expertise, <...> to help build a school in our district—a project that has been stalled since 2021,” the letter states. Since they were unable to establish direct contact, the letter was sent via the White House’s official website. Commenting on this move, the residents themselves note: *“It’s a shame, of course. But what can we do?”*.

Construction of a 1,275-seat school in Patrokl began four years ago, but the completion date has been postponed repeatedly. Last year, residents collected signatures for a collective complaint addressed to Putin, but this yielded no results. In late October 2026, the Vladivostok city government terminated yet another contract for the school’s completion due to delays, a shortage of workers, and failure to meet the client’s requirements.

According to local authorities’ plans, a new contract will not be signed until 2027, and the maximum cost of the work has been estimated at 4.17 billion rubles—nearly twice as much as had been spent previously. The long-troubled project is now not expected to be completed until at least 2029.

In the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, the Russian administration issued full heating bills to local residents, even though heat was not supplied to homes until the end of the month. This situation has outraged residents, as they are forced to pay for a service they were effectively unable to use for most of the month.

Russian companies may begin large-scale layoffs in 2027 due to falling demand and the lack of prospects for economic recovery. This was stated by Alexander Shokhin, president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, who warned that under such conditions, retaining employees would become economically unviable.

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