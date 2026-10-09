One person was killed as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 9

On the morning of Friday, October 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed in the shelling, and there are also wounded.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., he said that the enemy had struck a residential building. However, he later clarified that the strike occurred near a high-rise building. Even then, Semikin wrote that one person had been wounded as a result of the enemy attack. Later, it was reported that there was one fatality and an increase in the number of casualties.

“A man was killed in the enemy strike. Two people were injured,” the statement said.

Later, Semikin clarified that the Russians had launched six strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Currently, one fatality has been confirmed, and the number of injured has risen to five.

“The enemy attacked a residential area. One of the strikes hit near an extracurricular education facility,” the statement said.

As of 7:55 a.m., according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, the number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 7.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy used 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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