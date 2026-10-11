Three people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the Rivne region on October 11

On October 11, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region, resulting in three people being injured. The report does not specify the circumstances of their injuries.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy continues to attack the Rivne region from the air. I thank the air defense forces for holding off this attack. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to avoid the consequences. Three people were injured during the last attack,” wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

He once again reminded residents of the need to follow safety guidelines during air raid alerts.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone. The 44-year-old driver and a 59-year-old paramedic were injured in the strike and are currently receiving medical care. Their injuries are preliminarily reported to be minor.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, though hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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