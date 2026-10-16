A fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of the Russian attack on Uman; there are casualties

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike caused a high-rise building to catch fire, and five people were injured.

“A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Uman after a drone crashed. A nearby guardhouse was also destroyed; a man was rescued from the rubble,” according to a statement from the local regional administration.

According to authorities, five people are known to have been injured so far. Three were hospitalized, while the others received medical attention at the scene.

“At another location, commercial warehouses caught fire. The fire has been contained. All emergency services are on the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up. The threat remains. The entire region is currently on high alert,” emphasized Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, home to private residences, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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