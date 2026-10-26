One person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of a suicide bombing in Pavlohrad

Russian occupation forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region using a drone. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed, and the number of wounded rose to seven.

“One person was killed, and at least three were wounded. The enemy struck Pavlohrad with a drone. All the wounded are currently in the hospital. Among them are two 10-year-old girls,” said the head of the regional military administration.

The strike caused a car to burn, and several high-rise residential buildings and a retail store sustained damage. Additional details regarding the number of casualties were confirmed by rescue service units: “As a result of the Russian strike on Pavlohrad, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including two children.”

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of October 26, Russian occupation forces carried out four strikes on the village of Yasnogorka in the Kramatorsk community of Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 25, one civilian was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Ten more people were injured.

On October 26, Russian troops struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

Read us on