Russia's war crimes in Ukraine are comparable in scale to those of World War II The Hill

Russia is committing systematic war crimes in Ukraine on a scale comparable to the events of World War II, which precludes its return to the international community without holding those responsible to account.

“The documented atrocities in Ukraine underscore the importance of international humanitarian law. War does not abrogate the legal protection of civilians or prisoners of war, nor does military necessity justify torture, deliberate attacks on civilians, extrajudicial executions, or unlawful deportation,” emphasized retired U.S. Army Colonel John Fairlamb in his article.

The expert pointed to numerous cases documented by the UN and human rights activists of torture of prisoners of war, sexual violence, the abduction of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children, and the so-called “human safari,” in which Russian military personnel hunt down civilians using drones, and condemned the invitation of Russian officials to the White House.

Source: The Hill.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, investigators with the National Police of Ukraine have opened 246,219 criminal cases regarding crimes committed by Russian military personnel and their accomplices. The majority of these—228,992 cases—were opened under the article on violations of the laws and customs of war.

Europol has compiled data on nearly 3,000 suspects in war crimes in Ukraine.

As a reminder, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 977 crimes against journalists and the media in Ukraine.

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