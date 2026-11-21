On November 21, Russian troops struck railway infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. The attack targeted a train station in the Ovruch community, where a fire broke out after the station was hit.

One person was injured as a result of the strike. Medical personnel quickly transported the victim to a hospital, where they are receiving the necessary care.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

According to the Regional State Administration, as of 5:00 p.m., State Emergency Service units had completely extinguished the fire.

Rescue workers, medical personnel, and other relevant services responded promptly at the scene of the attack. The regional administration thanked them for their rapid response.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers struck industrial and transportation facilities in the Zhytomyr region; one person was injured.

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