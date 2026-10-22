Alexander Vedernikov, a 57-year-old volunteer from Kostopol in the Rivne region, returned from Russian captivity in August 2026. In October, he was able to personally remove a leaf with his photograph from the “Tree of Hope”—a symbol that the defender had finally returned home.

Oleksandr joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion. In April 2024, he was taken prisoner in the Donetsk region while carrying out a combat mission.

His wife and daughter were waiting for him at home. According to a report from the Kostopil City Council, the soldier lost a significant amount of weight while in captivity, and he is now recovering and adjusting to life with his family.

Oleksandr’s return was welcome news for the families of prisoners of war and those missing in action in the community.

About 150 leaves still remain on the “Tree of Hope.” Behind each one is a person who is awaited at home—and families who continue to believe in the return of their loved ones. This was reported by Army TV—Ukraine’s Military Television. Video: Zelenskyy warned of the threat of a new Russian offensive if Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are lost. As a reminder, Zelenskyy spoke candidly about the cost of the war and Russia’s mistakes. Zelenskyy also reported that two people were killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine. Russia supported a trilateral meeting at the command level for negotiations—Zelenskyy

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