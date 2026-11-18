Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have killed 1,970 Russian soldiers. These figures, as of November 18, were released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 18, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,629,010 (+1,970) individuals;

tanks – 12,482 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,815 (+2);

artillery systems – 52,550 (+34);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,283 (+1);

air defense systems – 1,764 (+2);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,193 (+17) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 613,093 (+1,223) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and fuel tankers – 176,826 (+375) units;

special equipment – 4,914 (+1) units;

bridges – 1 (+1) unit

Source: General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 139 battles took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian multiple-launch rocket system.

The Security Service of Ukraine released exclusive footage of the destruction of the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, showing a series of hits by Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” missile drones.

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