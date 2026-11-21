The Russian army is losing more than a thousand soldiers every day in the war against Ukraine. The scale of Russia’s losses is already approaching World War II levels, the U.S. ambassador said. According to him, the losses among Russian occupiers are so significant that they exceed the number of new recruits the Russian army enlists each month.

According to the American diplomat, the current rate of casualties is making it increasingly difficult for Moscow to continue the fighting. He cited data showing that Russia recruits between 20,000 and 25,000 new soldiers each month, while the number of casualties during the same period ranges from 30,000 to 35,000.

He also compared Russia’s current losses to historical military campaigns, noting that their scale is approaching the Soviet Union’s losses in World War II.

“This is exponentially more than they lost in Afghanistan, and it’s approaching the losses they suffered in World War II—a thousand a day. This is simply unacceptable,” Volz stated.

The diplomat believes that both countries are already exhausted by the prolonged fighting, and that continuing the war offers no prospects.

“This war cannot be won by military means. It must end diplomatically,” the U.S. ambassador concluded.

This was stated by U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Volz in an interview with Fox News.



Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 1,730 invaders and air defense systems on the front lines.

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