Nearly seven hours in complete darkness, inside the cramped metal cargo compartment of a ground-based robotic system—that’s how the evacuation of 53-year-old border guard Andriy Gorbonos, call sign “Minister,” from the front lines unfolded. Every bump on the rough road caused him excruciating pain, and his head kept banging against the metal frame. The soldier admits that without his helmet, he could have been killed right inside the robotic complex.

While moving to a new position, the border guard stepped on a camouflaged homemade explosive device. The blast threw him several meters away. Despite severe concussion and a serious leg injury that cost him three toes, Andriy managed to apply a tourniquet to himself.

A difficult evacuation then began: a fellow soldier carried the wounded man on his back for about one and a half kilometers across the mined territory. The soldier was later placed into a ground-based robotic system, which transported him to medical personnel.

Today, when recalling those events, the border guard speaks about them with surprising calm. Perhaps the secret to such composure lies in his unusual life experience. After all, before the war, Andriy Gorbonos from Dnipro had already made a name for himself in completely different fields—from managing large enterprises to the arts, sports, and Eastern spiritual practices.

By training, Andriy is a lawyer, and in his time he rose from legal counsel to director of a branch of a corporation belonging to a well-known retail chain. Later, he headed a bread factory, a brick factory, and a dairy processing plant. With a remarkable talent for invention, he worked with industry experts to develop the recipe for “European-style bread” with added apple jam, as well as a technique for producing textured bricks with an antique finish.

Another unexpected chapter in his biography is the magic theater that Andriy founded himself. Professional illusionists performed magic tricks and shows for orphaned children, internally displaced persons, and Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, he was seriously involved in sports for many years: bodybuilding, bench press, and badminton. In the latter, he even won a bronze medal at the Ukrainian Veterans Championship.

Later, Andriy became passionate about yoga, and the skills he acquired proved useful to him time and again on the front lines. The ability to control his breathing, his body, and his emotions helped him maintain composure in extreme conditions, while his physical flexibility and mastery of complex asanas allowed him to maneuver nimbly in cramped embrasures and shelters, quickly change his body position, and intercept weapons from his comrades during combat.

Andriy joined the State Border Guard Service in February 2026, having voluntarily applied to the Recruitment and Selection Center and the Special Forces after the death of his mother, whom he had cared for for a long time. Despite his professional experience and the opportunity to choose a relatively safe staff position, he decided to serve in a combat unit. That’s how he joined the 3rd Border Guard Detachment. He chose the call sign “Minister” himself—with his characteristic sense of humor and self-deprecating wit.

Andriy recalls his first firefight with enthusiasm: “One day, during an operation, our group engaged the enemy in open combat. The enemy group consisted of eight men, but only two openly advanced toward our position. We successfully eliminated them, with no injuries or casualties. Our drone operators took out the other six. Honestly, I was only scared before the first shot; after that, it was just like we’d been taught in basic military training—every single skill came in handy. In particular, our teamwork as a trio at that moment, in my opinion, was close to perfect. For the next five days after repelling that assault, we took a serious beating from their mortars and artillery. But we held out, and that’s what matters.”

Currently, the border guard is undergoing rehabilitation at a State Border Guard Service sanatorium, particularly noting the effectiveness of hydrogen sulfide baths and restorative treatments. At the same time, despite the consequences of his injury, Andriy isn’t even thinking about ending his military service. He is convinced that his legal knowledge, management experience, and psychological support skills can still be of great benefit to Ukraine.

“The Minister” explains his life philosophy simply: “A person comes into this world with a specific mission. To understand it, one must follow three paths—work, creativity, and charity. Only in this way can one unlock the talents God has bestowed.”