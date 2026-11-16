Z-propagandist Romanov is charged with treason in Russia for a post about Oleshka

Vladimir Romanov, a Russian so-called “war correspondent” who runs the Telegram channel “Romanov Light,” was detained on suspicion of treason and espionage after publishing accurate information about the evacuation of residents from the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was reported by his fellow propagandists. According to the “Novorossiya Militia Reports,” the 40-year-old blogger, who stopped communicating at the end of October, is being denied access to lawyers, and the case itself is allegedly linked to treason and working for Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

The Alex Parker Returns channel reported Romanov’s arrest on November 5. According to the channel, he is accused of treason, spying for Ukraine, and engaging in propaganda activities under the direction of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. This is “just the beginning” of the persecution of members of the Z-community who have made statements unwelcome to the authorities; several more high-profile crackdowns are in the works, writes Alex Parker Returns.

Source: Russian Z-channels.

Russian military blogger and propagandist Vladimir Romanov, author of the Telegram channel Romanov Light, was reportedly detained in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

Prior to this, Romanov wrote on social media that on October 30, four times as many people wanted to leave the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky for territory controlled by Ukraine than for Russia. They plan to use 17 buses to transport those wishing to go to Ukraine, while only four are scheduled to depart for Russia. He also claims that the Russian side allegedly intends to make it appear as though more buses are heading to Russia by hiding empty passenger compartments behind curtained windows.

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