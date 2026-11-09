Over the past 24 hours, 140 clashes were recorded on the front lines; the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest spot

Over the past 24 hours, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 84 airstrikes, during which they dropped 250 guided bombs. In addition, the occupiers deployed 8,690 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,331 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated, as well as eight artillery systems and four command posts.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army’s losses over the past 24 hours totaled 2,980 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed and damaged:

four tanks;

15 armored combat vehicles;

68 artillery systems;

six multiple-launch rocket systems;

two air defense systems;

ten ground-based robotic systems;

1,843 unmanned aerial vehicles;

638 vehicles;

one piece of specialized equipment;

one heavy flamethrower system.

Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out three attacks in the areas of Ulanove, Mala Slobidka, and Doroshivka.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Sector

Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, and Okhrimivka.

Kupiansk Sector

Over the past day, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

Liman Sector

Defense forces repelled four enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Shiykivka and Lyman.

Sloviansk Sector

Over the past day, the occupiers did not carry out any active offensive operations.

Kramatorsk Sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Popasna area.

Kostiantynivka Sector

Nine attacks by Russian troops were recorded here. The invaders attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk Sector

This sector remains one of the hottest on the front line. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by Russian troops.

The occupiers attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetskyi, and also attempted to advance toward Vilne, Dobropillia, and Novofedorivka.

Oleksandrivka Sector

Over the past day, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

Hulyaypil Sector

Defense forces repelled five enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Uspishne and Ternuvate.

Orihiv Sector

Russian troops did not carry out any active offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

Dnipro Sector

No active offensive operations by the occupiers were recorded on this section of the front either.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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