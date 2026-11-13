Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attempted to break through 47 times in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
On Friday, November 13, 243 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines. In particular, nearly 50 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, and Russian occupiers also attempted to break through in the Lyman sector.
The
situation by sector:
- In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided bombs, and fired 25 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
- In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice—in the Starytsia area and toward the settlement of Okhrimivka.
- In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers carried out one assault operation, attacking toward Hlushkivka.
- Fourteen attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near Hrekivka and toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka, Druzhlyubivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Lyman.
- In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward Mykolaivka.
- In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single attack near Mykolaivka.
- In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults: in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.
- The enemy carried out forty-seven attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vodyanske, Dobropillia, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriiv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two enemy assaults are ongoing.
- According to preliminary estimates, 101 occupiers were neutralized here today, and 23 were wounded; 43 vehicles, one special-purpose vehicle, one UAV command post, and 14 enemy shelters were destroyed. Four vehicles, three artillery pieces, one UAV command post, and 57 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 100 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.
- In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Novomykolaivka.
- In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, and toward the settlements of Yegorivka, Kopani, and Hirke. Three more engagements are ongoing.
- In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out five assaults toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, and Novoyakovlivka.
- In the Dnipro direction, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.As a reminder, on November 13, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times.Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.