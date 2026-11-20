In Ukraine, based on an analysis of photos and videos from Russian captivity, 77 Ukrainian servicemembers have been identified. These are defenders whose fate is being determined because they are missing in action or are believed to be held captive by the Russian Federation.

At the same time, a new service is being developed for the families of Ukrainian servicemembers to simplify the submission of photos and videos for forensic analysis.

According to the Ombudsman, his Office has been collaborating with the KNDIISE and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society since 2023. During this time, the institute has prepared 248 advisory reports that help identify Ukrainian servicemembers based on photo and video materials.

How many servicemembers have been identified?

Lubinec presented the results of this work by year:

2023 – 44 advisory reports, 19 service members identified;

2024 – 78 reports, 25 service members identified;

2025 – 75 reports, 26 servicemembers identified;

2026 – 51 reports, 7 service members identified.

Based on other materials, experts were only able to partially identify individuals or concluded that the images being compared depicted different people.

The results are being used by the relevant government agencies to determine the whereabouts of the service members and to continue working toward their return.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, following a meeting with the leadership of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KSRIFE).

As a reminder, the Kremlin announced that preparations for a prisoner exchange with Ukraine are in their final stage.

We previously reported that on Friday, October 23, Ukraine repatriated 270 of its prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

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