Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russian military, industrial, and oil facilities over the past week.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is responding to every Russian strike with precise retaliatory strikes. According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved results in a number of Russian regions, as well as in the Black Sea.

“Ukraine is responding, quite rightly, to every Russian strike. And I thank our Ukrainian Defense Forces for ensuring that these responses are precise. In this past week alone, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the Black Sea. Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in the production of explosives, and other facilities supporting the war effort, as well as military airfields and aircraft—our long-range capabilities have reached all of these,” Zelenskyy said as he released the video.

The president also highlighted all components of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces that are striking targets in the aggressor country, calling them “kinetic sanctions.”

“Russia was offered numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war, yet it still chose war. Russia must end this war of its own—it must choose peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!” the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on social media.

On November 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) set an all-time daily record for the number of enemy personnel neutralized. In a single day, Ukrainian forces struck 845 Russian occupiers, 221 of whom were killed. In total, UAS units struck 2,431 targets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces set a new daily record for eliminating occupiers.

On November 22, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released updated statistics on enemy losses.

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