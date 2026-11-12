Invaders attacked the Kharkiv region: two dead and seven injured, including children

Over the past 24 hours, on November 11, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and seven other settlements in the region. As a result of the enemy attacks, two people were killed and seven others were wounded. Children are among the casualties.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two people were killed; a 69-year-old man was wounded; and a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Lugove, Blyznyuky Community, a 77-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Shevchenkove, a 59-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Blyznyuky, a 16-year-old girl experienced an acute stress reaction; in the village of Babai in the Vysochanska community, an 88-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction,” Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

This was reported by Oleg Sinyegubov, head of the regional military administration.

A Russian agent who was passing on information about the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was exposed in the Kharkiv region.

Russia struck the Kharkiv region with rocket-powered drones: a Nova Poshta branch was damaged

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