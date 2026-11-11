Ukrainian judoka and soldier Ivan Remenyuk, who had been missing for nearly two years, has died

Ukrainian sports have suffered yet another loss due to the Russian war. Nearly two years after judoka Ivan Remenyuk went missing, his family received confirmation that he had been killed while on a combat mission.

The sports organization paid tribute to Remenyuk’s achievements and his courage in defending Ukraine.

Ivan Remenyuk practiced judo in Dnipro under the guidance of coach Oleksandr Lenkov. The athlete achieved success at the regional and national levels.

He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In total, Ivan Remenyuk served in the military for seven years, held the rank of lieutenant, and went by the call sign “Dnipro.”

He served in a rifle platoon of the 122nd Battalion of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade.

In November 2024, Remenyuk was deployed to a position near Rozdolne in the Donetsk region. Subsequently, reports emerged that he had been wounded and was presumed dead. For nearly two years, he was officially listed as missing in action.

Ivan Remenyuk’s death was not confirmed until July 2026—after receiving results that confirmed a DNA match.

“Condolences to his family and loved ones from the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Judo Federation. He will always be in our memories. Eternal glory to the Hero!” wrote the judoka’s colleagues.

Ivan Remenyuk was buried in his hometown of Dnipro.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Judo Federation announced the tragic news.

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