Rosstat has recorded at least 270,000 deaths of Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region during the war. By comparison, the Battle of Berlin cost the Soviet Army 78,000 lives.

According to an analysis of a leak from the Rosstat database conducted by the publication “Proekt,” over 4.5 years of full-scale war in the Donetsk region, 270,547 deaths were recorded with codes related to combat operations, and taking into account long-standing and multi-year delays in registration, the number of fatalities in the region could reach 325,000 as of September 2026. According to “Proekt’s” estimates, adjusted for registration delays, approximately 87,000 Russian soldiers died in the region in 2024, 147,000 in 2025, and 68,000 in the incomplete year of 2026, with another approximately 23,000 deaths occurring in 2022–2023, when the place of death was rarely recorded in the database.

The heaviest losses among specific sectors and cities were recorded during the capture of Pokrovsk—over 100,000 killed, including more than 8,000 after claims of the city’s complete capture in March 2026. In the battles for Bakhmut and its surroundings, where “human wave” tactics were used on a massive scale, 34,000 deaths were recorded despite poor documentation of locations in 2022–2023; At least 19,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Avdiivka, including more than 11,000 between the report of its capture in February 2024 and September 2026; At least 11,000 were killed in Maryinka (more than 7,000 in 2024 alone), 11,000 in Kurakhove, and 5,000 in the Vuhledar area.

As noted by “Proekt,” Russia’s irreplaceable losses in the battles for Donbas already exceed the USSR’s losses in the 1943 Donbas offensive (66,000 according to Kryvosheyev’s reference book) and during the capture of Berlin in April–May 1945 (78,000), and the total number of war-related deaths in the Rosstat database stands at 474,000 and could reach 573,000 by September, taking into account reporting delays.

Source: Agency.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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