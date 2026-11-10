Zaluzhny explained why the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not advance into Crimea after the liberation of Kherson

After the liberation of Kherson in November 2022, Ukraine did not have sufficient material resources to quickly resume offensive operations in the south and advance toward Crimea.

According to Valeriy Zaluzhny, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army’s capabilities were significantly limited by delays in the delivery of Western weapons, a shortage of ammunition, and the challenging terrain. In particular, an offensive across the open Ukrainian steppe posed additional challenges for the troops.

According to Zaluzhny, preparations for the Kherson offensive began as early as July 2022. The Ukrainian command needed not only to liberate the right bank of the Dnipro but also to drive elite Russian units, which had entrenched themselves in defensive positions, out of Ukrainian territory.

“We also needed additional forces to drive these elite units out of Ukrainian territory, but we didn’t have enough. We needed equipment, weapons, and ammunition,” Zaluzhny noted.

He emphasized that the success of the offensive depended not only on the actions of the Ukrainian military but also on arms supplies from international partners. In particular, Ukraine could not independently provide its troops with the necessary number of artillery pieces, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles.

“Weapons and ammunition were delayed, but politics demanded results—and not just ours,” the former commander-in-chief wrote.

The terrain posed another obstacle. According to Zaluzhny, the open Ukrainian steppe made it impossible to deploy large groups of armored vehicles due to the lack of natural cover. Advance was also hampered by an extensive network of irrigation canals and the Ingulets River. At the same time, Russian forces were constantly replenishing their personnel and military equipment.

In September 2022, the Ukrainian offensive was advancing more slowly than the operation in the Kharkiv region. According to Zaluzhny, this caused tension in relations with both international partners and Ukraine’s senior military and political leadership.

Due to heavy losses, difficult terrain, and slow rates of advance, the General Staff changed its tactics in October. Ukrainian troops began to encircle Russian units in their concentration areas, launch air, missile, and artillery strikes against them, and attack weak points in their defenses with the support of armored vehicles.

Zaluzhny also highlighted the role of the American HIMARS and M270 rocket systems. They made it possible to destroy Russian ammunition depots, command posts, and logistics hubs, complicating supply lines for the occupying forces.

At the same time, the former commander-in-chief noted that the timely delivery of a larger number of high-precision systems, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles could have created more favorable conditions for the development of Ukrainian operations both in late 2022 and early 2023.

“All of our plans and operational capabilities depended on arms deliveries from our partners,” he emphasized.

Zaluzhny does not claim that Ukraine had an approved plan to launch an offensive directly against Crimea after the liberation of Kherson. However, in the article, he explains why opportunities for further advancement in the south were limited and to what extent the progress of offensive operations depended on military aid from partners.

This was written by Valeriy Zaluzhny, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, in his article.

Three years have passed since the liberation of Kherson, and the fight for justice continues.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

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