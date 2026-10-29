Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, appealed to international partners to provide Ukraine with additional missiles and resources to strengthen its air defense following the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro.

According to Zaluzhny, Russian forces fired a “Shahed” missile at a platform where passengers and a train were located.

He emphasized that the strike had no military justification and constituted the deliberate killing of civilians.

The diplomat stressed that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense will help save lives and bolster air defense across all of Europe. According to the data provided, 14 people were killed in the attack, and another 13 were injured.

Source: Valeriy Zaluzhny, Facebook

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released footage from the site of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the attack by a rocket-powered drone.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following the Russian strike.

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