In a PBS NewsHour report, the broadcaster said that limited stocks of U.S. Patriot interceptor missiles have been depleted after years of use in Ukraine and their use by the United States and its allies during the war with Iran. The report focuses on the production of these missiles.

Ukraine’s need for interceptors

According to the broadcaster, Ukraine needs additional defense systems to repel Russia’s relentless drone and ballistic missile attacks. The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is waging war against Ukraine.

PBS NewsHour calls the U.S. Patriot interceptor particularly valuable for countering missiles. At the same time, the report emphasizes that available stocks were limited even before they were depleted as a result of such use.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile production

Special correspondent Mike Cerre received exclusive access to the Patriot production process. The title of the PBS NewsHour report refers to the race to produce Patriot missiles amid dwindling stocks of these missiles.

The report, published on October 22, 2026, is also credited to Mike Alexander.

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