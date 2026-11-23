Russian authorities have repeatedly edited the entry regarding the death of the tortured Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina in the Rosstat database, changing both the date of her death and the official cause of death. This is evidenced by a data leak from the agency, which was analyzed by journalists from the publication “Important Stories.”

Information about Roshchina’s death was first entered into the registry in late December 2024—at that time, the date of death was listed as December 16, 2024, and the cause of death was marked as unknown, although the death certificate was issued as final. A few days later, the Civil Registry Office sent a correction to Rosstat, changing the date of death to September 19, 2024—that is, six days before the prisoner exchange, in which the journalist had been promised to be included.

In February 2025, they continued editing the record: they entered the details of a new death certificate “in place of the final one” into the system and replaced the “unknown” cause of death with myocardial dystrophy, which allegedly caused a heart rhythm disorder and pulmonary edema. The final edits were made on February 11—three days before the body of the journalist, who had died in Russian captivity, was returned to Ukraine.

Investigative journalists note that replacing an already issued final death certificate with a new one specifying a specific cause of death occurs in less than 0.3% of Rosstat’s records, while changing the date of death to an earlier date—with both the day and month altered—is recorded in only 0.1% of cases. Furthermore, Roshchina’s record—like those of other Ukrainians who died in Russian captivity—completely lacks biographical data on citizenship, place of birth, address, education, and occupation.

Source: an investigation by the publication “Vazhnye Istorii” based on Rosstat data.

As a reminder, journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was killed while in Russian captivity, was posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom.

Additionally, the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchina was returned to Ukraine bearing signs of torture and missing some organs.

The EU will impose sanctions against the administrators of the detention center where journalist Roshchina died.

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