The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, has once again been cut off from external power supply as a result of Russian attacks. Currently, the plant’s own needs are being met by backup diesel generators.

According to reports, at 4:28 a.m. on November 25, as a result of Russian shelling on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 13 km from the “Ferosplavna” substation, the 330-kV “Ferosplavna-1” power line was cut off.

“Currently, the plant’s own power needs are being met by backup diesel generators.

Systematic damage to the energy infrastructure near the Zaporizhzhia NPP caused by Russian shelling increases the risks of a nuclear accident. The only guarantee of restoring nuclear and radiation safety is the return of the plant to the full control of Ukraine and its sole legitimate operator—JSC “NAEK ‘Energoatom’,” the statement reads.

This was reported by “Energoatom.”

The situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP remains difficult: all six power units are in “cold shutdown” mode, and the water level in the cooling pond has dropped to 12.27 meters, below the minimum required level of 15 meters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a series of drone attacks damaged transformers at the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant. This equipment is critical for ensuring the external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

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