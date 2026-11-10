Zelenskyy announced logistical alternatives for Kyiv and other cities amid Russian attacks

Ukraine is working on additional logistical solutions for Kyiv and a number of regional centers, as well as preparing new agreements with European partners to support cities and communities during the winter.

According to the head of state, the European Commission has already begun coordinating specific steps to help Ukrainian cities and communities get through the winter. Zelenskyy thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team for their willingness to support Ukraine.

Special attention is being paid to logistics. The president reported that the prime minister, together with Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, are working on necessary alternative routes and solutions for Kyiv and designated regional centers.

Zelenskyy also commended the work of the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and other agencies involved in implementing measures to support Ukrainian cities and communities.

In addition, over the coming weeks, Ukraine plans to intensify bilateral cooperation with European partners and collaboration with international financial institutions.

According to the president, these contacts should provide additional opportunities to support communities, enhance energy resilience, and strengthen the state in the face of Russian attacks.

“There will be additional steps that will strengthen our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement following a report by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi on the situation in the energy sector, efforts to address the consequences of Russian strikes, and cooperation with the European Commission.

As a reminder, the Paton Bridge in Kyiv is in a state of disrepair, so even a single Russian missile strike on its support structure or deck could cause the structure to collapse and bring traffic to a complete halt.

Kyiv is experiencing serious traffic problems for the second day in a row. On the Northern Bridge in the direction of Pochayna, only one lane remains open to traffic, causing massive traffic jams. Cars are barely moving, and public transportation passengers are forced to walk part of the route.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on certain sections reaching nearly an hour.

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