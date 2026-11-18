Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard briefings from intelligence and military officials on the security situation in the Black Sea and along grain export routes. Following the meeting, additional forces and resources necessary to protect ships and port infrastructure were identified. Ukrainian diplomats and government officials were assigned corresponding tasks.

According to Zelenskyy, during the briefings, special attention was paid to intelligence and military reports on Russia’s plans, as well as to identifying additional measures to strengthen the security of maritime transport.

“There were briefings on the security situation in the Black Sea and along grain export routes. First: there were briefings from intelligence and military officials regarding Russian plans. Second: we determined what additional forces and resources are needed to provide greater protection for ships and ports. There are corresponding tasks for our diplomatic team and government officials. Third: there were briefings on cross-border cooperation with our neighbors,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that one of the main tasks remains strengthening security in Ukrainian cities and communities along the Black Sea coast, as well as supporting domestic farmers.

Zelenskyy recalled that he had met with farmers and representatives of the Ukrainian agricultural sector the day before. During the conversation, they discussed possible steps the government could take to support the industry.

According to the head of state, the government is preparing a set of measures designed to help farmers prepare for the upcoming planting season and secure the necessary resources for their work.

“We are preparing an appropriate plan of action, including measures to help the agricultural sector prepare for next year’s planting season and secure the necessary resources,” the president said.

As a reminder, Russia refuses to agree to an interim deal with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without the conclusion of a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach agreements and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga participated in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

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