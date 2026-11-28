Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told military commanders that he aims to completely destroy the Crimean Bridge. According to Western media reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already carried out several strikes on the bridge, and Kyiv is preparing further attacks.

“The president wants it (the Crimean Bridge—ed.) to be completely destroyed,” a source told the publication.

According to a source speaking to The Telegraph, on the night of November 18, a missile brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, armed with “Neptune” missiles, deployed mobile launchers at pre-prepared positions along Ukraine’s southern coast.

The military fired a significant number of missiles, after which they quickly began dismantling the launch systems to avoid a retaliatory strike from Russia.

Over the next few hours, servicemen from other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also struck the Crimean Bridge.

At around 2:00 a.m., the missile brigade that had deployed the “Neptune” missiles received information that a section of the bridge’s roadway and one of its supporting arches had collapsed.

“Of course, we had a few beers,” said one of the operation’s planners, recalling his comrades’ reaction to the news of the damage inflicted on the bridge.

Since the main target of the missiles was the railway span, the Ukrainian missile brigade launched a second strike the following night, causing even more damage to the railway section of the bridge.

According to the publication, it was only after the second attack that the military learned that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself had personally ordered it.

In mid-November, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the Crimean Bridge. Both the road section and the railroad tracks of the bridge were hit.

Following the damage to the bridge, Russia acknowledged for the first time “logistical complications” in transport links with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nikitin stated that organizing the transport of passengers and cargo had become more difficult. The Russian government is also considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on traffic across the Crimean Bridge.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

Repairing the Crimean Bridge during the winter is unlikely for Russian troops due to harsh weather conditions. At the same time, it is too early to predict whether the occupiers will be able to begin repairs quickly in the spring.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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