The President of Ukraine stated that joint pressure from the U.S. and China on Moscow could put an end to Russian aggression. To achieve this, according to Zelenskyy, Washington and Beijing need only impose restrictions on Russia or cease trade with it.

The head of state spoke with NBC News Chief International Correspondent Richard Engel on the eve of a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Talks between the leaders of the three countries are scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China.

Zelenskyy is convinced that the American and Chinese presidents have the tools to significantly influence the Kremlin’s decisions. This primarily involves economic pressure on Russia. Specifically, the United States and China could coordinate sanctions or suspend economic cooperation with Moscow.

The Ukrainian president emphasizes Beijing’s special role, as China remains one of Russia’s key trading partners. Restricting economic ties with China could create serious problems for the Kremlin.

During the interview, Zelenskyy also reacted emotionally to Russian claims about allegedly protecting the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine. The president pointed out that Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities, despite its justifications for the invasion.

“They’re attacking us around the clock. And this also goes against what they said—remember: they claimed they came to save Russian-speaking people. That’s complete bullshit,” Zelenskyy said.

During his conversation with journalist Richard Engel in Kyiv, the sounds of an air raid siren could also be heard.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that no major power should single-handedly decide the fate of other countries. This was the president’s comment on the possibility of discussing Ukraine’s future at the Shenzhen summit without its representatives.

“Major countries always think they can make decisions about the future of the entire world, but that’s a huge mistake,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Richard Engel.

At the same time, the head of state stated that joint pressure from Washington and Beijing could force Russia to end the war. According to him, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have enough influence to achieve this through sanctions or trade restrictions against Moscow.

The Ukrainian president has raised the issue of Beijing’s influence over Moscow before. In particular, on October 24, during an online address at the Hudson Institute in the United States, Zelenskyy stated that China has enough leverage to convince Putin to stop the war.

At that time, the head of state specifically highlighted the scale of trade relations between Russia and China. According to him, Beijing is an important market for the Russian economy and can therefore use this dependence to influence the Kremlin.

Source: NBC News

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