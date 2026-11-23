Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts that the current generation of Ukrainians will be able to restore friendly relations with Russians once the war ends and peace is achieved between the two countries.

“I’m not sure this is a matter for our generation,” the head of state said, commenting on the prospects for relations between Ukrainians and Russians after the war.

During the conversation, Gav recalled that before becoming president, Zelenskyy had a successful career in Russia and had Russian admirers, and asked whether friendship between Ukrainians and Russians would be possible once peace is established.

Zelenskyy replied that there is currently hatred between the two peoples, which, he said, was caused by Russia. The president cited the mass killings of civilians, the torture of men, women, and children, as well as the testimonies of Ukrainians who returned from Russian captivity.

“This doesn’t even resemble a real war—the kind where there are enemies, where one side fights against the other and the other defends itself. These aren’t soldiers; they’re ordinary people—children and women. We’re talking about civilians. The Russians take pleasure in this, you understand? When they kill us. That’s the problem. That’s why this isn’t just a matter of war and the rules of war. This is terrorism without any rules,” Zelenskyy said.

Responsibility and Neighbors

According to him, after what they’ve been through, it will be extremely difficult for Ukrainians to forget Russia’s crimes.

“Can we be friends with them? That will happen if they’re willing to take the necessary steps. Accountability for what has been done is very important. It’s not just a matter of forgiving them, saying, ‘Oh, you did something bad.’ No, it’s not just something bad. And I’m not sure this is a question for our generation,” the president stated.

He made these remarks in an interview with Danish musician Benjamin Hav.



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