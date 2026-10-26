Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization until January 29, 2027

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. According to the documents, they will remain in effect until January 29, 2027.

The decrees in question are:

No. 1060/2026—extends martial law for 90 days

No. 1061/2026—extends the mobilization period by 90 days

This marks the 21st extension of these measures since the start of the full-scale invasion.

What obligations apply during martial law

During martial law, men subject to military service between the ages of 18 and 60 must comply with a number of legal requirements. Specifically, they must:

be registered with the military at their place of residence or stay;

timely update their personal information in the Unified State Register;

always carry their passport and military registration document—in paper or electronic form;

report to the Territorial Military Commissariat or training centers within the specified timeframes;

undergo a military medical examination once a year to determine their fitness for military service.

Who May Be Mobilized

Men between the ages of 25 and 60 who are deemed medically fit and have no legal grounds for deferment are subject to mandatory mobilization. Before being assigned to military units, all mobilized personnel undergo basic military training at training centers.

Men between the ages of 18 and 25 may be called up only in cases specified by law—if they are reserve officers or have already completed their mandatory military service. In other cases, they may join the Armed Forces of Ukraine only on a voluntary basis.

Women who are registered for military service may be called upon to defend the country only if they wish to do so.

This was reported with reference to the president’s official website.

As a reminder, Russia’s war against Ukraine could last at least until the spring of 2027, and a new window of opportunity for peace talks may open only then. This view was expressed by political analyst and head of the “Delovaya Stolitsa” analytical center, Vadym Denysenko.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada that provide for the extension of martial law and the implementation of general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

Earlier, Zelenskyy assessed the prospects for new peace talks with Russia.

Against this backdrop, Sibiga explained why serious negotiations with Russia are not yet possible.

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