Zelenskyy explained why, without the occupation of Crimea, there might not have been a full-scale war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if, in 2014, the Ukrainian authorities had ordered a counteroffensive to retake Crimea, a full-scale war might not have broken out in the form in which it continues today.

“Looking back now at that time (referring to February–March 2014, when the Russians seized Crimea—Ed.), you realize that the war began right then. Our mistake was not repelling them. If there had been an order to defend the country, I am confident that a full-scale war in the form it takes today would not have happened. At least, that’s how it seems to me,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that Russia’s war against Ukraine began precisely with the occupation of Crimea, although at the initial stage, Russia’s actions did not show obvious signs of full-scale hostilities.

“That’s true. It’s just that this occupation was a slow process. It didn’t really look like a war. Why? Because Ukraine wasn’t fighting at that moment. When they occupied Crimea, there was certainly gunfire there, but for a very long time Russia didn’t acknowledge that these were its people; they were even called ‘little green men’ because you didn’t understand what kind of uniform they were wearing. In other words, these were people with some kind of weapons on the peninsula, and the problem was that there were no clear orders from the Ukrainian authorities to defend our land or that someone had violated our borders with weapons,” the president said.

Thus, Zelenskyy linked the subsequent course of the war to the lack of clear orders from the Ukrainian authorities regarding the armed defense of Crimea in 2014. At the same time, the head of state clarified that his assessment of how events might have unfolded had a different decision been made is a personal assumption.

The head of state made these remarks on the podcast

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hosted by entrepreneur and investor Stephen Bartlett.

?si=17mU6wW6zka3w1Is">*The Diary of a CEO*

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not consider a full-scale Russian invasion inevitable and did not think that Russia would dare to launch a major war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it unlikely that Russia would use nuclear weapons. In his view, Vladimir Putin may fear that such a move would lead to Moscow’s international isolation and the loss of support from other countries.

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