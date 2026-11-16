Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new attack and called for a response to the alerts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens on the evening of November 16, overnight, and throughout November 17 due to the high risk of a new Russian attack.

“Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please respond to missile alerts,” the head of state emphasized in his evening address, noting that, according to available information, the occupiers have prepared for a strike, to which Ukraine will certainly respond in kind.

Source: Evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy spoke about Russia’s tactics of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

Ukrainian intelligence has documented Russian troops preparing for new large-scale attacks; consequently, strengthening air defense will be Ukraine’s key priority at the upcoming “Ramstein” meeting.

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