On November 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would continue to launch retaliatory strikes in response to Russian attacks, particularly against energy infrastructure. The president also announced that a Russian military airfield had been struck.

Zelenskyy thanked the Special Operations Forces for carrying out the operation and emphasized that Russian military aircraft and ships remain legitimate targets for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, repair crews and energy companies are working in all regions that have suffered Russian strikes. The situation remains most difficult in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia.

The president assured that the necessary equipment and resources for restoring power are available. At the same time, energy workers are forced to suspend repair work due to the threat of repeated attacks.

“The Russians’ tactics remain unchanged: they target power lines and grids, as well as substations, to disrupt the transmission of electricity from power plants. We are carrying out repairs. And for every strike, we will respond to Russia—and we will respond with dignity,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also thanked the servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces for striking a Russian military airfield. Ukraine is currently assessing the extent of the damage inflicted on the enemy.

“We will continue to strike back at them. Russian aircraft, Russian military ships, and vessels transporting Russian weapons are our entirely legitimate targets,” the president stated.

This was reported with reference to the president’s evening address.

On November 25, operators of long-range systems from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense destroyed a Russian multifunctional air and space defense reconnaissance and information complex (MRIK-VKO).

Fighters from “Primary,” a special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a series of successful strikes against high-value targets of the Russian occupation army.

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