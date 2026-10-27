Since October 14, Russia has launched more than 100 ballistic missiles during attacks on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. At the same time, Ukraine is facing delays in the delivery of air defense systems and missiles for them.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an evening video address on October 27.

According to the head of state, one of the most pressing problems remains the shortage of missiles for the American Patriot systems. Zelenskyy thanked partners who are providing military aid in a timely manner but emphasized that delivery delays are weakening Ukraine’s ability to counter ballistic strikes.

The president also reported damage to residential buildings, a subway station, and subway lines in Kyiv. The South Bridge, a major transportation artery in the capital, was also hit by Russian strikes.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine continues to make efforts to protect its energy system, infrastructure, and logistics routes. There have been fatalities as a result of the Russian attacks.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, official Telegram channel

During the latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairs to the damaged road surface will take some time.

Following the ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

Starting next week, construction of backup pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River is scheduled to begin in Kyiv. These are intended to be used in the event that the main bridges are damaged, in order to maintain connectivity between the left and right banks.

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