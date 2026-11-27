Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. has sent positive signals to Ukraine regarding the use of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems. At the same time, the issue remains unresolved: restrictions on their operation are still being reported in the temporarily occupied territories.

Zelenskyy was asked to explain what is currently happening with the restrictions on Starshield and Starlink.

“We had more problems before, but the American side has sent some positive signals,” the Ukrainian president replied.

When asked to clarify whether the system had already returned to normal, Zelenskyy noted that “it has returned to normal in the parts of Ukraine that we control.”

“But right now we have restrictions in the temporarily occupied territory. This is a problem. We cannot intercept the ‘Shahed’ drones with our interceptors in the temporarily occupied territory. We can do so in the territory we control, but often it’s already too late. They are striking our infrastructure, energy facilities, and so on,” he explained.

He was also asked whether this was a decision by the White House.

“Technically, it’s SpaceX. Politically—I don’t know. I really don’t know. It’s like ping-pong: we ask one side, they say it’s the other; we ask the other, they say it’s not them. The most important thing is that this is a matter of decision-making. Just like with the Patriot missiles: whether to supply them or not. It’s a matter of political decision,” Zelenskyy added.

He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

Denys Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in the U.S., stated that the situation regarding restrictions on the use of the Starshield system in Ukraine remains unresolved.

Ukraine has found a way to circumvent restrictions on the use of Starshield over Russia – Fire Point.

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