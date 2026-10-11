Zelenskyy stated that Russia had struck Thermal Power Plant No. 5 in Kharkiv after the announcement of an energy ceasefire

On October 11, Russian troops attacked Thermal Power Plant No. 5 in Kharkiv—according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this occurred a few hours after Donald Trump announced the start of an “energy ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia.

Today, the President of the United States issued a statement saying that an energy ceasefire has been reached. This is good news for everyone, and it is important that it becomes a reality. Ukraine supports all realistic and reliable formats for a ceasefire and an end to the war, Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is prepared to refrain from striking Russian energy infrastructure, but this requires a similar willingness on Russia’s part.

Zelenskyy pointed out that the enemy’s recent actions indicate the opposite. For instance, on October 11, Russian “Shahed” drones and aerial bombs were spotted in Ukrainian airspace. In addition, Russian strikes on energy facilities were recorded.

“There was just a strike on Thermal Power Plant No. 5 in Kharkiv, targeting the city’s energy infrastructure. In total, over the past week, the Russians have carried out more than 200 strikes on electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine. Another 17 strikes this week targeted gas and oil facilities in Ukraine. This week, the Russians killed more than 150 of our people, and more than 700 others were wounded,” Zelenskyy said.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s statement regarding an energy ceasefire with Russia.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy responded harshly to Musk’s calls for him to step down.

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