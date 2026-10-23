President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that fresh strikes by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, demonstrated that there had been no change in the Kremlin’s position on the war against Ukraine. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the attack began almost immediately after hours-long talks between U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

In Kyiv, the air raid alert lasted through the night and into the day. According to city authorities, two people were killed and more than 30 others were injured. In the eastern city of Lozova, two women aged 50 and 60 were killed in an attack on a market, while dozens of people were injured.

Strikes on Ukraine’s regions

Twelve regions of Ukraine came under attack overnight. Residential buildings, energy facilities, shops, cafés and a monastery in Kyiv were damaged. All families and children were ordered to evacuate from the frontline cities of Kramatorsk and neighboring Sloviansk after a series of attacks that killed dozens of civilians.

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Zelenskyy said that Russia was “clearly taking advantage of the slowdown in the supply of air defense systems from our partners.” Ukraine has repeatedly called on its allies, including the United States, to provide additional U.S.-made Patriot interceptors to counter missiles and high-speed attack drones.

Talks and the parties’ positions

The Kremlin said it was ready to resume trilateral talks with Kyiv and Washington next month, while rejecting new proposals that Witkoff had developed together with European countries and Ukraine. In a televised interview, Putin said that possible talks would concern security arrangements for a final peace agreement rather than a short-term ceasefire.

Zelenskyy supported the resumption of the trilateral format. Russia demands that Ukraine relinquish control over the territories it controls in Donetsk Oblast and also insists on significant political and military restrictions for Ukraine. Kyiv rejects these demands, considering them a capitulation that would leave the country vulnerable to a new attack.

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