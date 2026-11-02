Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv could halt strikes on oil refineries in Russia, the aggressor state, for one month if the United States provides Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles for the same period. He said this in an interview with Fox News, NDTV reports.

Condition regarding attacks on energy infrastructure

According to Zelenskyy, he held several conversations with US President Donald Trump and his team regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian president noted that Kyiv cannot fail to respond to Russian attacks against energy facilities, gas infrastructure, oil refineries and other sites, as well as to the loss of life.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is ready not to attack Russian oil refineries if Russia does not strike Ukraine’s energy system. He named another option as the provision of Patriots, for which Ukraine, he said, is ready to find funding rather than rely solely on assistance.

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Trump demanded that the sides stop attacking each other’s energy facilities, the publication notes.

Sale of 500 Patriot missiles

The US State Department on Friday approved the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the publication reported. At the same time, Zelenskyy warned that their delivery could take years.

Ukrainian authorities have been warning for several weeks about dwindling stocks of interceptor missiles. Last week, Zelenskyy proposed that the United States and European allies transfer missiles to Ukraine from their stockpiles, which they could later replenish through new purchases.

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