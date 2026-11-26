According to the investigation, a 51-year-old woman organized fundraisers through the Telegram channel “To the Defenders of Crimea” from October 2022 to November 2023.

The money was transferred to her bank cards, after which it was used to purchase equipment for the Russian occupiers.

The funds raised were used to purchase quadcopters, thermal imaging devices, radio stations, communication equipment, a vehicle, medical equipment, and other items. The total value of the purchases exceeded 12.9 million rubles (approximately 2.69 million hryvnias).

Specifically, this included a DJI Matrice 30T, a DJI Mavic, thermal imaging sights, electronic warfare equipment, and a UAZ Hunter vehicle. According to the investigation, the equipment was transferred to Russian military personnel fighting in the Kherson region.

On November 14, 2026, the woman was notified that she was suspected of financing activities aimed at altering Ukraine’s territorial boundaries and aiding an aggressor state. She faces criminal charges.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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