The "Planeta Plastiku" factory in Irpin was destroyed; the number of injured in the Kyiv region has risen

The number of casualties in Irpin following the Russian terrorists’ attack on October 19 has risen to 17.

“Seventeen people have

already been injured in Irpin as a result of the enemy attack. Among them are 8 children. As of 11:00 a.m., 84 structures in the city have been damaged. Specifically, 70 private homes, 4 high-rise buildings, 6 cars, and industrial and warehouse facilities,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Irpin City State Administration.

He noted that overnight, the enemy launched a massive combined strike on the Kyiv region using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones.

In the Bucha district, 11 private homes, 6 cars, a production and storage facility, and an educational institution were damaged; windows were shattered in apartment buildings. In the Vyshhorod district, a private home, 5 cars, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Among the damaged sites is the “Planeta Plastik” factory in Irpin.

“Last night, from October 18 to 19, Russian missiles struck the production facilities of the ‘Planeta Plastik’ plant directly. The company has once again suffered significant damage. All employees are alive and safe. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage. We thank the rescue workers on the scene and everyone who supports us,” the company stated on its Facebook page.

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