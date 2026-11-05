The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian drone launch base in Crimea and a number of the occupiers' military facilities

Over the past 24 hours and during the night of November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories. Among the targets hit were a base for the storage, training, and launch of attack drones; drone and ammunition depots; a mobile fire group; and enemy repair units.

The Ukrainian military specified that they succeeded in striking several facilities that support the operations of the Russian force in the occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a list of targets struck by Ukrainian defenders. Specifically, the following were hit:

a storage, preparation, and launch site for the Russian Army’s attack drones near Hvardiyiske in occupied Crimea;

a mobile enemy fire group in the Dontsivka area of Luhansk Oblast;

a Russian military drone depot near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

an ammunition depot belonging to the occupying forces in the Novoaozovsk area of Donetsk Oblast;

an enemy logistics depot near Prohres in the Donetsk region;

repair and restoration units of the Russian army in the areas of Talakivka, Donetsk Oblast, and Nyzhnia Duvanka, Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that Russian troops are launching strike drones from positions in Crimea to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian defenders, destroying such facilities, as well as drone depots, could weaken the enemy’s capabilities and reduce the intensity of airstrikes on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at least 30 strategic targets on Russian territory.

The 107th Chernivtsi Territorial Defense Brigade struck more than 1,000 enemy targets and eliminated approximately 300 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region in a single month. In terms of strike effectiveness, the unit topped the ranking of territorial defense brigades. The military achieved these results thanks to a change in command tactics.

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