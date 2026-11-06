The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck two Russian military ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region and enemy targets in the Donetsk region

On November 5 and during the night of November 5–6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Specifically, Ukrainian defenders struck two ammunition depots, a drone control center, and an enemy fuel and lubricants depot.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two Russian military ammunition depots were struck. They were located in the Melitopol and Khliborobne areas.

In addition, in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces struck an invader fuel and lubricants depot near the village of Luhanske, as well as a drone control center in the Chasovyi Yar area.

The General Staff emphasizes that the destruction of ammunition depots weakens the Russian army’s firepower and complicates the resupply of its units.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Over the past day and during the night of November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories. Among the targets hit were a base for the storage, training, and launch of attack drones; drone and ammunition depots; a mobile fire group; and enemy repair units.

Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at least 30 strategic targets on Russian territory.

The 107th Chernivtsi Territorial Defense Brigade struck over 1,000 enemy targets and eliminated approximately 300 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region in a single month. In terms of strike effectiveness, the unit topped the ranking of territorial defense brigades. The military achieved these results thanks to a change in command tactics.

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