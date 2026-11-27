Throughout November 26 and into the night of November 27, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. Among the targets hit were a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, two command posts, a fuel depot, and a logistics depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the Ukrainian military’s main targets was the Russian “Buk-M3” anti-aircraft missile system. It was struck near the village of Kuroshany in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The “Buk-M3” is the most advanced variant of the “Buk” family of anti-aircraft missile systems. Russian troops use such systems for air defense and to protect their units from aircraft, missiles, and drones.

This system is a crucial component of Russia’s air defense system on the front lines. Its destruction could weaken the protection of Russian occupation forces in the southern sector and create additional opportunities for Ukrainian forces. However, the General Staff has not yet specified the exact extent of the damage to the system.

Two command posts were hit

Ukrainian forces also attacked facilities that the Russian army uses to coordinate its units. In the Talove area of Luhansk Oblast, a command post of one of the enemy units was struck. Such facilities ensure communication between the command and troops in the field, and also help plan and coordinate actions on a specific section of the front.

Another strike targeted a drone command post in the Selidovo area of Donetsk Oblast. From there, Russian forces coordinated drone attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Taking out such a center could disrupt the command and control of drone units and complicate the planning of Russian attacks. These targets are particularly important due to the active use of drones for reconnaissance, directing artillery fire, and striking Ukrainian positions.

Fuel depots and military supply depots were struck in the Luhansk region

In addition to air defense systems and command posts, Russian military logistics facilities were also targeted. Near Hrybuvakha in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces struck a fuel and lubricants depot. Such facilities store the fuel needed to operate the occupying forces’ military vehicles, transport, and other equipment.

A warehouse containing logistical supplies was also struck in Luhansk. A fire broke out there following the strike. Such warehouses may store supplies and equipment needed to support Russian units. The General Staff reported that the extent of the damage is currently being assessed. Information on the number of destroyed vehicles, the volume of fuel lost, or other specific consequences of the strikes has not yet been released.

The General Staff announced the continuation of strikes on military targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Ukrainian military will continue to strike key targets of the Russian army. “Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff noted.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces attacked several areas supporting the Russian military simultaneously: air defense, command and control, drone operations, and logistics. Striking these targets is intended to make it more difficult for the occupiers to coordinate their actions, defend their positions, and supply necessary resources to the front lines. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers have already lost their second PTS-2 amphibious transporter while attempting to organize a crossing over the Vovcha River. The vehicle was struck by Ukrainian drones as it was being transported to the shore.

On the night of November 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, together with the Chernaya Iskra insurgent movement, attacked the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. The plant is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, specifically for “Iskander” ballistic missiles.

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